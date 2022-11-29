FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal VS Uruguay Match Highlights | Watch Video

FIFA World Cup 2022 Portugal vs Uruguay Highlights: Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Portugal defeated Uruguay in Group H to qualify for the Round of 16. Follow here Highlights of POR vs URU football match, straight from the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Bruno Fernandes scored twice to send Portugal flying into the Round of 16, defeating Uruguay 2-0 in their FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture, at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The Manchester United midfielder dictated play throughout 90 minutes and first gave Portugal the lead in the 54th minute, with his cross for Cristiano Ronaldo going past the goalkeeper. Then, he converted a penalty in added time to help Portugal qualify for the next round.

Written By: Keshav Mishra