Top Recommended Stories
FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar VS Netherlands Match Highlights | Watch Video
The Netherlands avoided any late nerves to seal top spot in Group A at the 2022 World Cup thanks to a straightforward 2-0 win over hosts Qatar.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Two goals in either half were enough for the Netherlands to seal their spot in the Last 16. Cody Gakpo scored in the first half to mark his 3rd goal in consecutive WC matches. Star midfielder Frenkie de Jong doubled the lead in the second half as the Dutch side asserted their dominance.
Also Read:
Written By: Keshav Mishra
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.