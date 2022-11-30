FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar VS Netherlands Match Highlights | Watch Video

The Netherlands avoided any late nerves to seal top spot in Group A at the 2022 World Cup thanks to a straightforward 2-0 win over hosts Qatar.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Two goals in either half were enough for the Netherlands to seal their spot in the Last 16. Cody Gakpo scored in the first half to mark his 3rd goal in consecutive WC matches. Star midfielder Frenkie de Jong doubled the lead in the second half as the Dutch side asserted their dominance.

Written By: Keshav Mishra