FIFA World Cup 2022: The Most Famous Song of All Time, Shakira, Ricky Martin, Pitbull And More | Watch Video
The official song is one thing that never fails to unify everyone interested in world football's showcase tournament; partially because you'll hear it non-stop for the next few months, partially because FIFA lavishes money on big names to produce semi-respectable pop tunes
FIFA World Cup 2022: We Are the Champions by Queen – 1994: Queen is one of the most underrated and popular bands in the world. This song unconditionally became an anthem for every winner of the world cup.
Also Read:
- Highlights | FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Scorecard: Portugal, Spain, Canada & Morocco Emerge Victorius
- FIFA World Cup 2022: Who Are Most And Least Expensive Teams During Qatar Showpiece?
- FIFA World Cup 2022: Sculpture By Italian Artist Lorenzo Quinn Revealed In Qatar's FIFA Fan Zone | Watch Video
Ricky Martin’s “La Copa De La Vida” – France ’98: FIFA World Cup 1998 surely holds some of the greatest moments. Ricky Martin’s La Copa De La Vida was the official 98 World Cup anthem.
WAKA WAKA, Shakira – 2010: It’s the most-viewed FIFA World Cup anthem ever. “WAKA WAKA” by Shakira surely tops the list in terms of numbers.
Wavin’ Flag by K’naan – 2010: K’Naan’s “Wavin’ Flag” was released ahead of the 2010 World Cup hosted by South Africa. This song is the perfect presentation of the sport.
We Are One (Ole Ola) by Pitbull – 2014: Pitbull’s “We Are One” featuring Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leitte was the official song of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. We Are One wonderfully highlighted Brazilian culture.
Written By: Keshav Mishra
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.