FIFA World Cup 2022: Top 5 Richest Players Of Football, Faiq Bolkiah Beats Messi, Ronaldo and More to Top Spot | Watch Video

Football is one of the most popular sports in the world and like any other sports, it has its superstars. With more than four billion fans across the world, the industry’s most prominent athletes are known to be extremely well-paid

Faiq Bolkiah – $20b: Faiq Bolkiah is the richest football player globally with a net worth of $20 million. Faiq currently plays as a midfielder for the Portuguese club Maritimo.

Cristiano Ronaldo – $500m: Cristiano Ronaldo is a Portuguese professional football player is the second wealthiest football player. Ronaldo currently plays for the Italian, Juventus, and Portugal national teams

Lionel Messi – $400m: Messi is the third wealthiest football player in the world with a net worth of $400 million. Currently, Messi is the highest-paid footballer on earth, receiving a weekly salary. £615.00

Neymar Jr – Net Worth Of $200.0 Million: Brazilian professional footballer Neymar Jr. is touted as the fourth wealthiest football player in the world. Neymar Jr plays for the French football club PSG

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – $195.00 Million: Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a famous Swedish footballer known as the 5th richest footballer globally. Zlatan, best known as a striker, most recently plays for Serie A club AC Milan

Written by: Keshav Mishra