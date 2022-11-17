FIFA World Cup 2022 Video: 40,000-Seat ‘Transportable’ Stadium Built in Qatar From Shipping Containers
FIFA World Cup 2022 Video: Qatar has built a 40,000-seat 'transportable' stadium. This will be the first time a World Cup game will be played in a 'transportable stadium. Watch video to know all about it.
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 VIDEO: FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin in Qatar from November 20. 32 teams, divided across 8 groups of four-team each, will be fighting it out for the coveted trophy. Qatar has built a 40,000-seat ‘transportable’ stadium. This will be the first time a World Cup game will be played in a ‘transportable stadium. Transportable Stadium 974 is made of shipping containers. Watch video to know all about the FIFA World Cup 2022 40,000-seat ‘transportable’ stadium made in Qatar.
