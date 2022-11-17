Fifa World Cup 2022 Video: Teams, Prize Money, Telecast Info & Why India is Not Playing, Explained – Watch

Fifa World Cup 2022 to begin in Qatar from November 20, watch video to know about the teams participating, prize money, telecast information and why India is not playing.

Fifa World Cup 2022 Video: The FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to kick off on November 20 in Qatar with the final match scheduled to take place on December 18. 32 teams, divided across 8 groups of four-team each, will be fighting it out for the coveted trophy. Going into the mega event, all the teams have announced their respective squads of up to 26 players each. Watch video to know all about the FIFA World Cup 2022.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Teams

Group A Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, and the Netherlands.

Group B England, Iran, USA, Wales.

Group C Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland.

Group D France, Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia.

Group E Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, and Japan.

Group F Belgium, Canada, Morocco, and Croatia.

Group G Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon.

Group H Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Is India playing Fifa World Cup?

No India is not playing in the Fifa World Cup 2022.

What is the prize money?

The team that will lift the trophy on December 18 will receive 38 million euros. That is approximately 320,67,05,810.76 rupees (Rs. 320 crore). The losing finalist gets around 27 million euros (Rs. 227 crore) while the 3rd place team will get around 24.45 million euros (Rs. 206 crore).

Where can one watch FIFA World Cup in India?

Television viewers can watch the action unfold on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD, which is part of the Viacom Network 18 group. For mobile and laptop/tablet users, JioCinema will stream the matches live on their platform.