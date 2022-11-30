FIFA World Cup 2022: Wales VS England Match Highlights | Watch Video

England have sealed their passage to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup as the winners of Group B after comfortably seeing off Wales with a 3-0 victory on Tuesday night.

FIFA World Cup 2022: England has sealed their passage to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup as the winners of Group B after comfortably seeing off Wales with a 3-0 victory on Tuesday night. Gareth Southgate made four changes to his team: Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson, Kyle Walker, and Phil Foden were all given their first starts of the tournament, in place of Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, and Kieran Trippier, and the new faces made full use of their chance.

Written By: Keshav Mishra