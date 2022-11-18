FIFA World Cup 2022: Which Players Have The Highest Numbers Of Goals? Watch Video

Gerd Muller to Pele, take a look at the players who have the most numbers of goals in their kitty.

FIFA World Cup 2022: FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to commence from November 20th in Qatar. Qatar is the first Arab country in history to host football's biggest event in the world. The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played across eight state-of-the-art stadiums in the country namely Lusail Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Rayyan Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Al Wakrah, Khalifa International Stadium, Education City Stadium and Ras Abu Aboud Stadium. In the Qatar World Cup, Thomas Muller is all set to set a new world record, while Cristiano Ronaldo. Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi will be looking to break into double figure club. Amid this, let us take a look at the who has the highest numbers of goals.