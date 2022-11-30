FIFA World Cup 2022: Who’s Ivana Knoll Who Has Been Slammed For Her Disrespectful Outfits At World Cup In Qatar – Watch

The ex Miss Croatia and Instagram model, might face fines and jail time for her ‘provocative attire’ at the current FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Watch video to know about Ivana Knoll.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ivana Knoll, 30, is a German-born model and designer who has been pictured cheering on her country at this winter’s tournament wearing a range of revealing outfits. The ex Miss Croatia and Instagram model, might face fines and jail time for her ‘provocative attire’ at the current FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Knoll has been sporting her own sexy custom wardrobe at the stadium throughout the opening stages of the tournament leaving many to question whether she’d face punishment for showing too much skin. Watch video to know about Ivana Koll.