FIFA World Cup 2022: Yellow Card Issued to Players Wearing Band, OneLove Band Controversy Explained | Watch Video
FIFA vowed to give yellow cards to the players wearing them after the captains of the European nations stated their willingness to do so. The players have decided not to use it during the competition as a result.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Since the 2022 FIFA World Cup began, the ‘OneLove’ armbands have been making headlines. FIFA vowed to give yellow cards to the players wearing them after the captains of the European nations stated their willingness to do so. The players have decided not to use it during the competition as a result. To learn more about the “OneLove” armband issue, watch the video.
Written By: Keshav Mishra
