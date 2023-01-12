Home

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: K-pop Band BLACKSWAN Stunned Everyone With Their Performance – Watch Video

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: A stunning opening ceremony at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday marked the beginning of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 in Odisha. Local Indian and Odia artists provided the opening musical and dance performances for the ceremony, setting the mood for the evening. Then, as the hockey World Cup trophy was shown on stage in front of official, pyrotechnics thrilled the crowd of 40,000 spectators in the stadium. Following that, the K-Pop group BLACKSWAN, which included Shreya Lenka from Odisha, performed for the audience, thrilling them with their hit songs. Watch video

Written By: Piyush Kumar