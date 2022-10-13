Diwali 2022: Diwali is known for bringing families together. There are gatherings, gifts and sweets. But if you are dizzy with the festivities, entertaining cinema can be useful. With big releases slotted for Diwali, there may be an influx of people returning to the theatres. Here, we bring a list of must watch movies this Diwali.Also Read - Nora Fatehi Gets Brutally Trolled For Saying Brad Pitt 'Slid Into Her DMs'

RAM SETU: Akshay Kumar’s epic saga Ram Setu will be out in theaters on 25 Oct coinciding with Diwali. It also has Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushratt Bharuccha, and Satyadev Kancharana as the main leads. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani To Tie Knot In 2023, Reports, Checkout Most Adorable Pictures Of Love Birds Here - Watch

THANK GOD: Ajay Devgn-Siddharth Malhotra starrer Thank God will be competing with Akki’s Ram Setu this Diwali. Rakul Preet Singh is the lead actress in the movie. Also Read - Punjab Allows 2-Hour Window For Green Firecrackers During Diwali, Gurpurab. Check Timings

GANDHADA GUDI: Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s final film Gandhada Gudi will be released on Oct 28, as per the reports. It is directed by Amoghavarsha JS and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar under PRK Productions.

BLACK ADAM: Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam will be released in India in all four languages Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. Black Adam will be out in cinemas one day earlier on 20 October 2022. It will be released domestically (U.S) on Oct 21st.

PRINCE: Tamil star Shivakarthikeyan starrer Prince will be out in cinemas on Oct 21st in Tamil and Telugu. Sivakarthikeyan will be seen romancing Ukrainian beauty Maria Ryboshapka.

Written by: Keshav Mishra