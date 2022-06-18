Bollywood has given us several great performances of fathers over the decades. This Father’s Day, we are looking at the actors who pulled off playing the dad role. We thought it would be appropriate to list some of the best father- centric Bollywood movies. In this video we have listed the best movies and father characters played in hindi cinema.

1) Amrish Puri : Amrish Puri character in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge – of a strict father of Kajol is still remembered for his climax dialogue, "Ja Simran, jeele apni zindagi" (Go Simran, live your life). The heart of a stone-cold father melted with the plight of his daughter Simran (Kajol) and Shah Rukh Khan (Raj) and he finally allowed her to join him on the moving train.

2) Alok Nath : Alok Nath is a powerhouse of talent and has played father to many top Bollywood actors and this is the reason he is fondly called 'babuji' by movie buffs. Hum Saath – Saath Hain – Alok Nath, who played the fathers role of Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan's in the film.

3) Amitabh Bachchan : Amitabh Bachchan too has aced father roles in famous blockbusting movie “Baghban”. In this movie Raj Malhotra and his wife, pooja sacrificed everything to let their four sons have a happy life. However, when raj retires, the sons became selfish and treated their parents with disrespect. This role, is still remembered as lesson for kids.

4) Anupam Kher : Anupam Kher played an unconventional dad in the movie ‘ Hum Aapke Hai Koun’. He is portrayed as an ideal Dad, who loves his wife and daughters and keep working for their happiness.

5) Rajesh Khanna : Rajesh Khanna is famous for his role as a father in the movie “Avtaar”. He worked hard for his family and fullfilled all their needs. The happiness of his loved ones was his priority, and he can went to any limits to give them happiness.

Written by – Mehak Sharma