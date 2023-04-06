Home

Video Gallery

Filmfare 2023: ‘I Am Not Interested In Awards, I Want Rewards’, Salman Khan At Press Conference Of 68th Filmfare Awards – Watch Video

Filmfare 2023: ‘I Am Not Interested In Awards, I Want Rewards’, Salman Khan At Press Conference Of 68th Filmfare Awards – Watch Video

The event was a precursor to the highly anticipated Filmfare Awards ceremony, and pictures and videos from the press conference have already gone viral, showcasing the glitz and glamour of the occasion. At the Press conference, Salman Khan said that he is not interested in awards rather that he is interested in rewards. Watch this video.

Filmfare Press Conference 2023: The Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 press conference in Mumbai was a star-studded affair with Bollywood icon Salman Khan stealing the show. Arriving in style, Salman looked dashing in a black suit as he announced that he would be hosting the main event. Other prominent guests also graced the occasion, creating an electrifying atmosphere at the Taj Lands. The event was a precursor to the highly anticipated Filmfare Awards ceremony, and pictures and videos from the press conference have already gone viral, showcasing the glitz and glamour of the occasion. At the Press conference, Salman Khan said that he is not interested in awards rather that he is interested in rewards. Watch this video.