Home

Video Gallery

Filmfare Awards 2023: Badhaai Do Team Celebrates Massive Filmfare Wins | Rajkumar Rao | Huma Qureshi [Watch Video]

Filmfare Awards 2023: Badhaai Do Team Celebrates Massive Filmfare Wins | Rajkumar Rao | Huma Qureshi [Watch Video]

Badhaai Do's team recently celebrated as it won six awards, including Best Actor for Rajkummar Rao and Best Actress (Critics') for Bhumi Pednekar. The recognition reflects the film's impressive storytelling and powerful performances, and its ability to educate and inspire change.

Filmfare Awards 2023: Last year’s ‘Badhaai Do’ conveyed an important message around the LGBTQ community and received 14 nominations at the Filmfare Awards 2023. The film’s team recently celebrated as it won six awards, including Best Actor for Rajkummar Rao and Best Actress (Critics’) for Bhumi Pednekar. The recognition reflects the film’s impressive storytelling and powerful performances, and its ability to educate and inspire change. With its impactful message and incredible talent, ‘Badhaai Do’ is a reminder of the transformative power of cinema. Watch Entertainment Videos to stay updated on the latest news and trends in the entertainment industry.