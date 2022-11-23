Finance: Know What Is Travel Insurance, It’s Types And What Does it Cover? Watch Video
What Is Travel Insurance: With the increase in travel, one of the important things that travelers need to know about is Travel Insurance. This form of insurance helps cover a whole range of uncertainties and scenarios that can drain out a traveler’s finances. Watch Video
Travel Insurance: According to a 2021 survey by insurance company Battleface, almost half of Americans have faced fees or had to absorb the cost of losses when traveling without travel insurance. Travel insurance is a type of insurance that covers the costs and losses associated with traveling. It is useful protection for those traveling domestically or abroad. To know more about travel Insurance watch this video.
Also Read:
Written By: Amit Kumar
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.