FIR Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan's Wife Gauri Khan | Here’s All You Need To Know

Gauri Khan, the renowned designer and spouse of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has found herself embroiled in a legal battle. An FIR has been lodged against her under Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code, alleging criminal breach of trust. The complainant, Jaswant Shah, claims that Gauri Khan’s endorsement of a real estate company convinced him to purchase a flat in Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City area for a whopping 86 lakhs. However, the company failed to provide him with possession of the property and instead gave it away to someone else. Check out the full matter. Watch entertainment videos.