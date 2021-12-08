FIR Against Umar Riaz : Bigg Boss 15’s most controversial and strongest contestant Umar Riaz has been one of the most favorite contestants in BB house since the day he entered the show been. Doctor by profession and Bigg Boss 13’s runner-up Asim Riaz’s brother, Umar Riaz is winning hearts because of his performance in the show and has gained a massive fan following too. But it seems that Umar has landed into a trouble as a designer named Faizan Ansari has filed a police complaint against the participant for not tagging his brands on social media. Chechout this video for further details on the news.Also Read - Vicky-Katrina Latest Wedding Updates: Sangeet and Mehendi Function Begins| Checkout Video