First Agniveer dies at Siachen Glacier, mortal remains being brought to his residence in Maharashtra

People gathered at the residence of Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman in Pimpalgaon Sarai village of Buldhana district. He is the first Agniveer to have laid down his life in operations. He was deployed in the world’s highest battlefield Siachen Glacier. His mortal remains are being brought to his residence today. Hundreds of people gathered to console the grieving family members on his final journey.

