First Interaction With Indian Idol 13 Winner Rishi Singh | Watch Exclusive Video
The winner of Indian Idol 13 is Rishi Singh from Ayodhya. He not just won the trophy but also took home a brand new car along with prize money of Rs 25 lakh. Watch First Interaction
The winner of Indian Idol 13 has finally been announced. The battle, which went on for over half a year, has finally found the one who will walk away with the winner’s trophy. And, it is none other than Rishi Singh. Debosmita Roy was the first runner up. Now, Rishi opens up about his dreams, inspiration, and plans for the future after winning the trophy of Indian Idol 13. Watch Video
