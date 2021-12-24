During his visit he will inaugurate 22 projects in UP worth over 870 Crores. PM Modi aims to strengthen the rural economy. PM Modi has lay foundation stone of Banas ‘Dairy Sankul’ in Varanasi on Dec 23. The Dairy is located in Varanasi’s Karkhiyaon, Industrial Authority Food Park. The Dairy is spread across 30 acres. Plant will provide employment to 750 workers directly. As per reports 2,350 people affiliated with similar work and about 1,00,000 people in villages will be employed indirectly. Total cost of the Dairy project will be Rs. 475 crores. Other projects that PM Modi will inaugurate are.