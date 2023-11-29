By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
First visuals of workers rescued from Uttarakashi’s tunnel | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse
A rescued worker at Chinyalisaur Community Health Centre shares a video of his fellow workers who were brought out safely from the Silkyara tunnel after 17 long days. All the workers have been evacuated by the rescuers following a gruelling operation. Celebrations erupted as locals distributed sweets outside Silkyara tunnel as trapped workers are being rescued from the tunnel.