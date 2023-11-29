Home

First visuals of workers rescued from Uttarakashi’s tunnel | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse

A rescued worker at Chinyalisaur Community Health Centre shares a video of his fellow workers who were brought out safely ...

A rescued worker at Chinyalisaur Community Health Centre shares a video of his fellow workers who were brought out safely from the Silkyara tunnel after 17 long days. All the workers have been evacuated by the rescuers following a gruelling operation. Celebrations erupted as locals distributed sweets outside Silkyara tunnel as trapped workers are being rescued from the tunnel.