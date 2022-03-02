Warm up routine for shoulders: A shoulder warm up is important when you go for a proper workout session or play any sports. When we workout for a longer duration, we tend to feel some pain and ache in our shoulder, since shoulder joints are one of the most common areas of pain. So, in this video, we will be telling you about an efficient and excellent warm up for your shoulders which will won’t cause you any pain or injury and will prep you up for an intense training. Watch video to know the technique.Also Read - This Is How Milind Soman Maintains His Toned Abs And Fit Body At 56, His Diet And Fitness Secrets Revealed - Watch