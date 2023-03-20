Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Fitness Tips: Pre-Workout Foods | 5 Best Nutritious Meal To Have Before You Hit The Gym, Watch Video

Fitness Tips: Pre-Workout Foods | 5 Best Nutritious Meal To Have Before You Hit The Gym, Watch Video

A well-balanced pre-workout meal consisting of carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats can provide the energy and nutrients needed to perform at optimal levels during exercise.

Published: March 20, 2023 4:13 PM IST

By Prashasti Sudhakar

Pre-Workout Foods: A pre-workout meal is essential for providing the body with the necessary nutrients to fuel a productive workout. A well-balanced pre-workout meal consisting of carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats can provide the energy and nutrients needed to perform at optimal levels during exercise. It helps to maintain blood glucose levels, increase muscle strength, reduce muscle breakdown, and improve endurance during exercise. To Know More, Watch Video.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 20, 2023 4:13 PM IST