Sushmita Sen Fitness Secrets : Crowned with the title of first Indian Miss Universe in 1994 at an early age of 18 and one of the most prominent faces of Bollywood industry, Sushmita Sen is not just a phenomenal actress but an avid fitness enthusiast too. The actress keeps sharing snippets of her intense workout sessions on her social media account which gives us a glimpse of how particular Sushmita is about her fitness and health. In this video, we have revealed her fitness secrets and mantras that you can follow too in order to get a toned body like Sushmita Sen.Also Read - Winter Health Tips: List Of Foods That Can Help You Stay Warm During Winters; Watch Video