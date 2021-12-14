Ranveer Singh fitness mantra : Bollywood heart-throb Ranveer Singh who is known for his versatile performances on screen and his quirky fashion statements, will soon be appearing in his upcoming sports drama film 83 opposite his wife Deepika Padukone. He has certainly proved his versatility in acting by giving great performances in films like RamLeela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat and Gully Boy. Apart from being a wonderful actor, he is known for his muscular body and toned abs. The actor is really passionate about his fitness and staying in shape and never misses a chance to workout. Watch this video to know his diet, workout and fitness secrets.Also Read - Keep Your Kids Healthy And Safe During Winter By Following These Amazing Health Tips, Watch Video