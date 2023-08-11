Home

Flag Bearer Of A Soaring Nation 'Air India' Gets New Logo

Tuesday, August 10 : Tata-backed carrier Air India presented its new emblem, which replaces the former "Wheel of Konark." The new brand symbol - "The Vista" - is inspired by the pinnacle of the gold window frame, and it represents infinite possibilities, progress, and the airline's bold, optimistic outlook for the future.

During his speech during the renaming occasion, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran stated, “We are fully committed to this journey to make Air India a world-class airline.” “Today is an important milestone,” he added, “because the new Air India, the vision we have for the airline, is also set against the backdrop of a new resurgent India, where everyone’s aspirations are limitless.

After the Tatas took over the airline, the rebranding of Air India gained momentum. It also took 15 months for the change to make the airline world-class in terms of safety, customer service, and experience, which required massive effort on technology, fleet, maintenance, ground handling, operations, and other areas.

