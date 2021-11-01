Discount on Poco Smartphones: E-commerce giant Flipkart , on the occasion of Diwali, is offering great deals and offers on electronic gadgets like smartphones, laptops, speakers, computers and more. If you are looking forward to buy a nice smartphone with amazing features and specifications, and which is quite affordable as well, then you must definitely go for POCO smartphones like POCO X3 pro, POCO M2 Pro and POCO C3 which are available on Flipkart at crazy discount. Watch video to know about the discount in detail.Also Read - Paytm App Hacks And Tricks: How To Scan QR Code Sent On WhatsApp | Watch Video Tutorial