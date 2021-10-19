Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 : Recently we witnessed The Big Billion Days Sale by Flipkart that offered massive deals and discounts on gadgets, home appliance and more. Now, the E-commerce giant is back with another sale i.e. Big Diwali Sale which started on 17th of October and will continue till 23rd of October. The sale is offering really good discounts and offers on electronic products like smartphones, laptops, computers, cameras and more. In case you missed an opportunity to buy an iPhone 12 because of it’s price or unavailability, the you don’t have to worry because Big Diwali Sale is giving awesome discounts on iPhone 12 and you can save 11,000 rupees or maybe more if you buy it from Flipkart. Watch this video where we have given a detailed insight about the deals and discount this sale has to offer.Also Read - Google Pixel 6 And 6 Pro Launch : Here's Expected Price, Features And Specifications, Watch Video