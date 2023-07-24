Home

Flood Alert In Noida: Residential Areas In Noida Inundated After River Hindon Water Level Rises – Watch Video

Several houses located in low-lying areas were submerged in the water in the Chotpur area. The water also entered into residential areas, due to which people had to vacate their houses. As per locals, the water level is continuously rising.

Flood Alert In Noida: The Hindon River in Noida, a tributary of Yamuna, witnessed a rise in the water level on July 24. Several houses located in low-lying areas were submerged in the water in the Chotpur area. The water also entered into residential areas, due to which people had to vacate their houses. As per locals, the water level is continuously rising. Local people also added that the water came here after a long time and administration came to help. After July 13, the Yamuna had been receding gradually after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 meters but there have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the last two to three days. The water level dropped below the danger mark at 8 pm on July 18 after flowing above the threshold for eight days. The Yamuna continued to flow above the danger mark of 205.33 meters in the national capital. It was recorded at 206.56 metres at 7.00 am on July 24.

