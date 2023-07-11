Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Flood In India: Devastating Impact Of Heavy Rainfall In Uttarakhand, Severe Waterlogging Creates Havoc In The City – Watch Video
Uttarakhand Floods: There is a devastating impact of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand. The continuous rains have caused floods, landslides, roads being washed away. Watch video.
Flood In India: Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in several parts of India. The continuous rains have caused floods, landslides, roads being washed away. Several regions in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, and Gujarat have also witnessed substantial precipitation. Scary visuals from the flood ridden areas have emerged online. Watch video.
