Home

Video Gallery

Flood In India: Devastating Impact Of Heavy Rainfall In Uttarakhand, Severe Waterlogging Creates Havoc In The City – Watch Video

Flood In India: Devastating Impact Of Heavy Rainfall In Uttarakhand, Severe Waterlogging Creates Havoc In The City – Watch Video

Uttarakhand Floods: There is a devastating impact of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand. The continuous rains have caused floods, landslides, roads being washed away. Watch video.

Flood In India: Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in several parts of India. The continuous rains have caused floods, landslides, roads being washed away. Several regions in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, and Gujarat have also witnessed substantial precipitation. Scary visuals from the flood ridden areas have emerged online. Watch video.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.