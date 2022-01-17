Actress Flora Saini is making her big digital OTT debut in legendary Subhash Ghai’s movies 36 Farmhouse releasing on ZEE5. In an exclusive interview with India.com Flora reveals, that it was a dream come true to work with Subhash Ghai and how his aura on set was soo positive, fun and a learning experience for her. She also spoke about her character, Mithika in the film and revealed it was beauty with brains in which Subhash Ji has added little little nuances to it has made it larger than life. She also spoke about how relatable the story of 36 Farmhouse is to Indian households.