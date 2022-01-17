Actress Flora Saini is making her big digital OTT debut in legendary Subhash Ghai’s movies 36 Farmhouse releasing on ZEE5. In an exclusive interview with India.com she reveals the secret of her glowing skin, her diet, fitness routine. Flora revealed that she had PCOS and struggled with her fitness for the longest time and how KETO diet helped her get back her fitness game on point.Also Read - 36 Farmhouse Actress Flora Saini Reveals She Became An Actor By Chance And Not By Choice; Exclusive Video Also Read - Tested Positive For Omicron? Follow These Home Isolation Guidelines Also Read - Flora Saini: It was like a Dream Come True to Work With Subhash Ghai in 36 Farmhouse; Exclusive Video