Flu Outbreak: At least 13,000 Pelicans Have Died, Peruvian Authorities Warn Of Deadly Outbreak On Avian Flu | Watch Video
Bird Flu: It is so horrible that more than 13,000 birds, mainly pelicans, have died on the Peruvian coast in recent weeks following an outbreak of avian influenza. Watch Video
According to The National Forest and Wildlife Service, more than 13,000 birds, mainly pelicans, have died so far. This incident took place due to the outbreak of avian influenza. Most of them are pelicans. These Dead pelicans were found laying on Santa Maria beach in Lima, Peru. Watch Video
Written By: Amit Kumar
