Residents or travelers of Bengaluru, who have been struggling to reach the airport in Devanahalli, can now travel super-fast to and from Kempegowda International Airport. An urban air mobility company BLADE will be launching helicopter services between Bengaluru airport and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Airport from Oct 10. Passengers can board the helicopter from the international airport and it will be operational five days a week. “Fliers can now skip the painful 120-minute commute in traffic and opt for a quick 15-minute flight instead. Whitefield and Electronic City will be added subsequently,” the BLADE officials said.

Written by- Ananya