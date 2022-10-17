With big fat wedding season on the cards, gifting giant Ferns N Petals is all prepared to foray into business and boutique hotels while strengthening its core business like FNP Weddings and FNP Venues. India.Com’s Editor Himanshu Shekhar caught up with FNP founder and Managing Director Vikas Gutgutia in an exclusive chat at gifting giants’ headquarters in Delhi. From opening a single flower shop in 1994 to owning a Unicorn that has occupied space in wedding venues, online gifting, media, funeral services and much more, the FNP journey is a story of how ideas and perseverance can help you succeed in life.

Born in Vidyasagar (Jharkhand) Vikas Gutgutia is now the owner of Ferns N Petals which has 400+ stores across India and 11 verticals under one umbrella. Some of these are FNP Retail and Franchising, FNP E-commerce – India | UAE | Singapore, FNP Cakes 'N' More, FNP Weddings & Events, FNP Gardens, Floral Touch – UAE, FNP Flagship Store, Sipping Thoughts, Wedding Design Hub, FNP Media, and FNP Water.

In an interview with India.com, Vikas Gutgutia reveals how the idea of Ferns N Petals was born. Today as he steps into other ventures, one can't miss the modest background and how it has helped him create a successful business empire.

In a candid chat, Mr Gutgutia reveals how Ferns N Petals plan to add almost ten business or boutique hotels to the FNP bouquet in coming years.

