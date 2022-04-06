High Intensity Interval Training Workout routine is a form of cardio and body weight workout. It is considered one of the most effective ways of weight loss. In this video, Aditya Kochhar, Fittr Coach explains an HIIT workout routine for weight loss. These exercises can be done from home without any equipments. For achieving the target, you need to trust the process and must be consistent, with proper nutrition and right workout, it will work magic for the body. For the best result, perform almost 3 circuits of all the exercises.