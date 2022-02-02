Food Challenge: A Food Eatery will give you Rs. 71k If you finish their 10-foot-long Dosa; Viral Video:
A video of a 10-foot-long masala dosa has gone viral on internet. This video was shared by a food blogger Bhawna on Instagram. This video has over 5 million views. A food joint in Delhi has introduced a food challenge for all food lovers. It offers Rs. 71k to anyone who finishes 10-foot-long masala dosa. Netizens are loving this challenge.