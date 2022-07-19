Foods to increase dopamine levels in body: Dopamine is a type of neurotransmitter which is produced by adrenal gland. It plays an integral role in the functioning of various actions in the body and brain. The main function of dopamine is to boost mood, movement, memory, attention, concertation and so on. Therefore an adequate amount of dopamine is extremely important for our body to function properly. Well, there are certain food items that can help to increase the levels of dopamine in our body. So, in this video we have mentioned some food items Consuming which can lead to increased levels of dopamine in body. These food items will boost the production of dopamine in the body. Watch this video for more.Also Read - Are You Over-Exercising For Weight Loss ? Here Are 5 Side Effects Of Excessive Exercising - Watch Video