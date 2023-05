Home

Video Gallery

Food Poisoning: Effective Ways To Avoid Food Poisoning – Watch Video

Food Poisoning: Effective Ways To Avoid Food Poisoning – Watch Video

It causes upset stomach, diarrhea & vomiting. Here are some precautions to avoid food poisoning. Watch video.

Ways To Avoid Food Poisoning: Food poisoning is a common illness caused by eating contaminated food. It causes upset stomach, diarrhea & vomiting. Food poisoning drains energy out of people. It’s not usually serious and most people get better within a few days without treatment. Here are some precautions to avoid food poisoning. Watch video.