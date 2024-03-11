Home

Food Tour with Gaurav Wasan x Fauzia | Ep 1 | Petuzzz

Delve into the rich culinary heritage of Delhi with a taste of Lajpat Nagar’s famous Ram Ladoo. This beloved North Indian snack offers a timeless experience, showcasing the essence of Purani Delhi. Ram Ladoo, a popular street food, boasts crispy, golden-fried lentil dumplings crafted from soaked and blended moong dal. With each bite, savor the authentic flavors that have endured the test of time. In Lajpat Nagar, embark on a culinary journey that celebrates tradition and history through the simple yet satisfying delight of Ram Ladoo.