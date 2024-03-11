By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Food Tour with Gaurav Wasan x Fauzia | Ep 1 | Petuzzz
Delve into the rich culinary heritage of Delhi with a taste of Lajpat Nagar’s famous Ram Ladoo. This beloved North Indian snack offers a timeless experience, showcasing the essence of Purani Delhi. Ram Ladoo, a popular street food, boasts crispy, golden-fried lentil dumplings crafted from soaked and blended moong dal. With each bite, savor the authentic flavors that have endured the test of time. In Lajpat Nagar, embark on a culinary journey that celebrates tradition and history through the simple yet satisfying delight of Ram Ladoo.