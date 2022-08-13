Independence Day 2022 Food Special:
The nation is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' as the India is completing 75 years of Independence. On every occasion food makes a special place. Children to adults all demand for special dishes. So keeping the occasion in mind, we have prepared and explained two special recipes for Independence day, Tiranga Sandwich and Tiranga Mocktail. Watch full video to know how to make Tiranga Sandwich and Tiranga Mocktail in a very easy and simple way with ingredients available at home.