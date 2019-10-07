Hitting menopause brings a plethora of bodily as well as mental and psychological changes. It is a normal process through which women ceases to be fertile. The condition is characterized by hot flashes, cognitive changes, mood fluctuations etc. In case you are in this phase of life, you must take care of your diet. Healthy dietary choices can help you manage menopause well and prevent its side-effects up to a level. Watch the video to know what all you should be including in your daily diet to keep menopause symptoms at bay.