Foods you should eat during monsoons, as per Ayurveda: Summer's make way for monsoons and hence with seasonal changes the pantry ingredients need an upgrade too. In this video we have shared foods from ginger to moong dal that you should eat during monsoons, according to Ayurveda. These foods are easily found in the Indian kitchens and will help you beat seasonal ailments too. So if you haven't included in you diet plan then, must do.