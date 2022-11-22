Qatar: 5 Facts You Should Know About The Host of FIFA World Cup 2022 | Watch Video

Football’s grandest tournament will kick off for the first time in the Middle East on Sunday. Here are some facts about the host country.

FIFA World Cup: Football’s grandest tournament will kick off for the first time in the Middle East on Sunday. Here are some facts about the host country.

Freedom of expression and press freedom: Qatar has little independent or critical media. The Qatari authorities use abusive laws to stifle those who are critical of the state.

Freedom of association and assembly: Citizens and migrant workers alike face repercussions for peaceful assembly. Migrant Workers are permitted to form Joint Committees to allow workers’ representation.

Unfair trials: Fair trials are far from guaranteed in Qatar. Defendants were interrogated while held in incommunicado detention without access to a lawyer.

Women’s rights: Family law discriminates against women, who face greater difficulties seeking a divorce. Women also continue to be inadequately protected against domestic violence.

Labor rights: Forced labor and other forms of abuse continue unabated. It takes many workers months or even years to repay the debt, which ultimately traps them.

Written By: Keshav Mishra