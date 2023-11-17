Top Trending Videos

Forest Department rescues 15-foot-long cobra from factory in Tenkasi

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department on November 16 rescued a 15-foot-long male cobra from a private factory in the Kadayam ...

Updated: November 17, 2023 12:42 PM IST

By Video Desk

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department on November 16 rescued a 15-foot-long male cobra from a private factory in the Kadayam municipality of Tenkasi district. The incident took place near Govindaperi. Panic gripped the area after the cobra was spotted. Locals in the area informed the forest department officials. Upon receiving the information, a team reached the spot and rescued the cobra.

