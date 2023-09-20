Home

Former Captain Indian Women’s Cricket Team Mithali Raj On Women’s Reservation Bill

Former India captain Mithali Raj has joined the club of celebrities praising the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for passing the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament on Monday

The government on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment bill reserving 33 per cent seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, reviving a bill pending for 27 years. Former cricketer Mithali Raj says, “I congratulate our Prime Minister and our government on the Women’s Reservation Bill… With 33 per cent (reservation), the participation of women in governance will increase… It is a great move… We are all very happy.” The women’s reservation bill, named Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and introduced in the Lower House by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

