Former Indian Cricketer And Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly On Upcoming ODI Cricket World Cup
Both India and Pakistan are good cricket teams. The team that plays well will win. I have no favourites....With time his (Jasprit Bumrah) fitness will get better....You can only have three spinners and I think they have done the right thing by picking Axar (Patel), he can bat," Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly on World Cup 2023
