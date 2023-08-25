Top Trending Videos

Former Indian Cricketer And Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly On Upcoming ODI Cricket World Cup

Both India and Pakistan are good cricket teams. The team that plays well will win. I have no favourites....With time his (Jasprit Bumrah) fitness will get better....You can only have three spinners and I think they have done the right thing by picking Axar (Patel), he can bat," Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly on World Cup 2023

Updated: August 25, 2023 2:53 PM IST

By Video Desk Video Desk


 

