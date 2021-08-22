Sayani Gupta Exclusive Interview: Sayani Gupta is a well-known name in the industry, in an exclusive interview with Four More Shots Please fame, she spoke about her upcoming projects, not only that but also spoke about her character in the upcoming anthology Kaali Peeli Tales. Kali Peeli Tales is an anthology that is made up of 6 short stories. Stories reflect different relationship types. Watch the full video to know more.Also Read - From Soni Razdan to Gauahar Khan, Sayani Gupta: Meet The Cast of 'Kaali Peeli Tales'