Fraud Alert: ‘Hi Mum’ WhatsApp Scam Costs Users Over Rs 57 Crore, Here Is What Happened | Watch Video

A case of looting of crores of rupees has come to light through a message falsely claiming to be from a member of the household in Australia. See how people are being fooled by fraudsters.

Whatsapp Scam: Fraudsters often keep coming up with new ways to rob people. According to a new report, a new method of online fraud has come to the fore. According to this report, fraudsters are now fooling people by pretending to be members of the household. In which money is transferred in the name of any member of the house being in trouble and that money goes directly to the account of fraudsters. See in the video how these fraudsters have looted crores of rupees by fooling people in this new way.

Written By: Piyush Kumar